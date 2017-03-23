Florida Department of State Celebrates Archaeology Month
Secretary of State Ken Detzner today announced that the Florida Department of State will celebrate Archaeology Month in March by hosting special behind-the scene tour events in Tallahassee, to promote Florida's rich cultural heritage and showcase the state's important collections of archaeological artifacts. " As our nation celebrates Archaeology Month in March, I am proud to recognize the important work done by our state archaeologists every day on the ground and underwater, to ensure that we protect, interpret and preserve our state's precious archaeological heritage, " said Secretary Detzner.
