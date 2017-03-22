Florida Department of Education Mourn...

Florida Department of Education Mourns the Loss of Dr. Brian Dassler

The education community lost one of its brightest stars with the passing yesterday of Deputy Chancellor of Educator Quality Dr. Brian Dassler. Please see below for the remarks Commissioner Stewart made today during the State Board of Education meeting: Yesterday was one of the saddest days of both my professional career and my life.

