Florida Cabinet could get special exemption to carry concealed guns almost anywhere

From left: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater and Attorney General Pam Bondi sit with Lieutenant Gov. Carlos Lopez Cantera and Gov. Rick Scott during the opening day of the 2017 legislative session on Tuesday, March 7. State Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, speaks to reporters after a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 24, 2017 at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. Three of Florida's four highest-ranking elected officials - and potentially the lieutenant governor and the state's 160 lawmakers, too - could be able to carry guns almost anywhere in the state under a special carve-out in Florida law being considered by the Legislature.

