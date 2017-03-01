Farewell to a Friend: Janet Reno work...

Farewell to a Friend: Janet Reno worked closely with the ABA

Janet Reno's death in November was felt acutely in the ranks of the American Bar Association. Several ABA leaders described Reno, who worked as U.S. attorney general from 1993 to 2001, as a great friend of the association.

