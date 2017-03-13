Fact-checking Tallahassee: See what l...

Fact-checking Tallahassee: See what lobbyists, lawmakers got wrong,...

Friday Mar 17 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

PolitiFact Florida reporters attended committee hearings, peered in on floor debates and hoofed it to rallies and news conferences during a week of fact-checking lawmakers and lobbyists at the state Capitol. What we found: Less controversial issues produced largely accurate claims, but the truth suffered on more divisive topics, such as gun control and the "stand your ground" law.

Tallahassee, FL

