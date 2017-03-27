ESPN to Broadcast Garnet and Gold Spring Football Game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Florida State football's annual Spring Game will be broadcast live on ESPN on April 8 at 3 p.m. The Seminoles' Spring Game is one of just two spring exhibitions that will be aired by ESPN in April, joining Alabama.
