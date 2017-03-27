ESPN to Broadcast Garnet and Gold Spr...

ESPN to Broadcast Garnet and Gold Spring Football Game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Florida State football's annual Spring Game will be broadcast live on ESPN on April 8 at 3 p.m. The Seminoles' Spring Game is one of just two spring exhibitions that will be aired by ESPN in April, joining Alabama.

