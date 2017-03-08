"Dogs and Drone" Search Underway for Missing Tallahassee Teen
Law enforcement is taking advantage of new technology to continue the search for Ivan Aguilar, who's been missing since 2014. The "Dogs and Drone" search for Aguilar kicked off at 10 a.m., starting at 1001 Burntleaf Lane off Blountstown Highway.
