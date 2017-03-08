"Dog and Drone Search" Being Held for Missing Tallahassee Teen
The Leon County Sheriff's Office and Florida State University are joining forces to do a "Dogs and Drone" search for a teen that's been missing since 2014. Though Ivan Aguilar has been missing for nearly three years with no new leads, deputies say that they are holding firm to continuing their search for Ivan Aguilar.
