Decision time in Florida: Sun, fun and ... nonstop gambling?
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|20 min
|No Trump lover
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb 15
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|MindyH
|16
