Death is once again an option as Rick Scott signs death penalty law

Greetings from Day 8 of the legislative session in Tallahassee, where bills are moving, lobbyists are lobbying and the death penalty is back in force. Rick Scott may kill again: The state's all-time gubernatorial death-sentence record holder can now pad his lead as Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill that will reinstitute the death penalty in Florida .

