CSWG tells area women and girls to "Ignite the Power Within" at 2017 summit
The Tallahassee/Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls is gearing up for its 2017 Women and Girls Summit, themed "Ignite the Power Within," with dynamic panelists and speakers, and insightful discussion on topics important to women and girl in the local area. In its second year, the Summit is designed to help participants harness their inner power to become impactful and successful contributors on the local, state and national level, and-in fact-the world.
