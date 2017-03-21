Council considering purchasing property to create city reservoir

The proverbial light at the end of the tunnel helping solve Cape Coral's water shortages during dry season just might be within reach after all. Utilities Director Jeff Pearson informed City Council Monday night of a plan to acquire 1,030 acres of aggregate mining property on U.S. 41 to use as a reservoir capable of doubling the city's reuse water from its 300 miles of freshwater canals for irrigation purposes.

