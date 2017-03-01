Combative new Florida House speaker vows contentious session
In this Jan. 31, 2017, Florida house speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, speaks about his objectives for session during a pre-legislative news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. The outcome of this year's 60-day session of the Florida Legislature may depend largely on a 51-year-old firebrand attorney with a deep conservative streak and a love for cigars and the band U2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb 15
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Buckc
|23
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC