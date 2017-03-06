Clean Energy Advocates, Solar Businesses Urge Swift Implementation of ...
As the 2017 Florida Legislative Session begins tomorrow on Tuesday, March 7, clean energy advocates and solar businesses are urging elected leaders in Tallahassee to swiftly and cleanly implement Amendment 4, the solar tax abatement proposal, which passed in Florida's August primary with 73 percent support. An Amendment 4 implementation bill - SB 90 - was introduced in December by state Senator Jeff Brandes and has already passed two committees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Sun
|No Trump lover
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb 15
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|MindyH
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC