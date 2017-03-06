Clean Energy Advocates, Solar Busines...

Clean Energy Advocates, Solar Businesses Urge Swift Implementation of ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Capital Soup

As the 2017 Florida Legislative Session begins tomorrow on Tuesday, March 7, clean energy advocates and solar businesses are urging elected leaders in Tallahassee to swiftly and cleanly implement Amendment 4, the solar tax abatement proposal, which passed in Florida's August primary with 73 percent support. An Amendment 4 implementation bill - SB 90 - was introduced in December by state Senator Jeff Brandes and has already passed two committees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Sun No Trump lover 1
Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits Feb 27 tomsTurn 2
Whos hiring? Feb 19 cynthiaq9 1
Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11) Feb 15 JeffW1958 16
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Feb 11 hassen benhassen 2
News Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12) Feb 5 Patricia DeMoura 29,780
News Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08) Jan '17 MindyH 16
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,008 • Total comments across all topics: 279,379,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC