Clean Energy Advocates, Solar Businesses Urge Swift Implementation of ...

As the 2017 Florida Legislative Session begins tomorrow on Tuesday, March 7, clean energy advocates and solar businesses are urging elected leaders in Tallahassee to swiftly and cleanly implement Amendment 4, the solar tax abatement proposal, which passed in Florida's August primary with 73 percent support. An Amendment 4 implementation bill - SB 90 - was introduced in December by state Senator Jeff Brandes and has already passed two committees.

