City Officials from Around State Gather for Florida League of Cities Legislative Action Days
City officials from across the state will gather next week in Tallahassee to discuss the latest issues and developments affecting municipalities and how they are being addressed in Tallahassee during the current legislative session. These issues are all part of the Florida League of Cities 2017 legislative agenda.
