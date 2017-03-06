City notes: Port Academy will help former offenders find new careers
Operation New Hope and JaxPort have launched the Jacksonville Port Academy, which offers nonviolent offenders the chance to re-enter the workforce in the transportation and logics industries. The first class of up to 15 students will start this month with curriculum created by the University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville, according to a news release.
