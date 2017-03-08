Catfish mysteriously falls from the sky
Despite the intense weather forecast across the country this weekend, a Florida couple were startled by something even more unexpected falling from the sky. While meeting at an outdoor patio in Tallahassee with their tenants on Thursday, Bo and Terry Fountain saw a catfish mysteriously fall from the sky and hit the ground next to them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 5
|No Trump lover
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb 15
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|MindyH
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC