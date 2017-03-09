Attorney General Bondi to Convene the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking
Attorney General Pam Bondi will convene this year's first meeting of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking today, March 9, at 1:00 p.m. in Tallahassee. The 15-member council, chaired by Attorney General Bondi, builds on existing state and local partnerships working to make Florida a zero-tolerance state for human trafficking.
