Advocates Will Respond to Governor's State of the State

Advocates will gather at the State Capitol and in cities throughout Florida to "Awake The State" on the opening day of the 2017 legislative session. Labor leaders, legislators and advocates for access to health care, quality public schools, reproductive and immigration rights will provide a counterpoint to Gov. Rick Scott and his legislative allies' agenda that rewards their corporate backers while ignoring the needs of everyday Floridians.

