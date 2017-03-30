86th Justice Alan Lawson Formally Joins Florida Supreme Court Next Wednesday

Lakeland native Alan Lawson, 55, a lawyer who received much of his education in Tallahassee and went on to be an Orlando judge, will be formally invested as the 86th Justice of the state's highest court starting at 3:00 p.m. on April 5 at the Florida Supreme Court Building amid unprecedented pageantry. For the first time in its history, a Judicial Processional of more than 50 black-robed judges from throughout Florida will be formally seated in the Tallahassee courtroom by the Supreme Court Marshal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.