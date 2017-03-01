$218,000 FANTASY 5 ticket set to expire
The Florida Lottery today announced that a FANTASY 5A top prize-winning ticket worth $218,465.68 remains unclaimed. The 180-day deadline to claim the top prize is Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at midnight ET.
