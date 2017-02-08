Woman sues Mexican eatery

A woman in Tallahassee, Fla., has filed a civil suit against a local Mexican restaurant after falling off the eatery's donkey statue and fracturing her spine. Kimberly Bonn was dining at the El Jalisco in Southland on Aug. 31, 2015 when she attempted to climb atop a built-to-scale "burro" statue in the restaurant's dining area to pose for a picture-- a popular pasttime for many of the restaurant's patrons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.