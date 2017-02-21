The Buzz Poll: Sorry Marco, the GOP s...

The Buzz Poll: Sorry Marco, the GOP super stars of Fla are Rick Scott and Donald Trump

A newly released poll of Republican primary voters in Florida provides a healthy reminder to politicos inside the Tallahassee bubble that perceptions in the real world are very different from those in and around the Capitol. And to the legislative leaders mulling a run for governor, the Associated Industries of Florida poll should be humbling: You're a nobody outside Tally.

