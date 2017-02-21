The Buzz Death penalty fix likely ready for floor votes at start of session
Herman Lindsey, one of 26 exonerated off Florida's death row, speaks to state lawmakers in opposition to the death penalty Tuesday in Tallahassee. Legislation that lawmakers hope will restore normalcy to Florida's death penalty is on track to land on Gov. Rick Scott 's desk at the start of their upcoming session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb 15
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC