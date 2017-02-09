Term limits for top Florida judges cl...

Term limits for top Florida judges clears first hurdle

Florida Supreme Court justices : Barbara J. Pariente, Chief Justice Jorge Labarga, R. Fred Lewis; : Ricky Polston, Peggy A. Quince, Charles T. Canady, C. Alan Lawson TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Despite opposition from an array of legal groups, a House panel Thursday backed a proposed constitutional amendment that would place term limits on Florida Supreme Court justices and state appeals-court judges.

