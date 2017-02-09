Term limits for top Florida judges clears first hurdle
Florida Supreme Court justices : Barbara J. Pariente, Chief Justice Jorge Labarga, R. Fred Lewis; : Ricky Polston, Peggy A. Quince, Charles T. Canady, C. Alan Lawson TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Despite opposition from an array of legal groups, a House panel Thursday backed a proposed constitutional amendment that would place term limits on Florida Supreme Court justices and state appeals-court judges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Jan 17
|Fsu03Alum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC