Tallahassee Man Charged with Attempted Homicide
A Tallahassee man has been arrested after officers said he stabbed his girlfriend and mother then abducted his girlfriend's friend. The Tallahassee Police Department said that Matthew Bryan Quinones was arrested on Feb. 4, after police in Albany found him and the woman he abducted in a local Wal-Mart parking lot.
