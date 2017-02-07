Tallahassee Colleges Co-Host Annual Discovery On Parade
What do new cancer treatments, wine tastings, web-based suicide prevention, artistic masterpieces, oyster shucking and robots have in common? Besides being just a few of the countless forms of research and creative activity taking place at Tallahassee's three institutions of higher education, they also represent a small sampling of the more than 60 exhibits ready for display during the upcoming, first-of-its-kind Discovery on Parade event. Jointly hosted by FAMU, FSU and TCC, this community event will provide a unique preview of new and exciting inventions, discoveries and innovations making their way into the world.
