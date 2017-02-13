State college system faces rebranding
State college system faces rebranding Junior colleges on the way out to state moniker Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2l9yz9w Junior colleges no longer exist in Florida, with the system and the names of the institutions evolving over time into what were once known as "community colleges." But that too has changed, with only four schools in Florida's 28-member state college system identified as community colleges.
