State attorney announces multi-state settlement with Western Union

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a settlement with the Western Union Company on Tuesday, resolving a multi-state investigation into complaints of consumers using Western Union's wire transfer service to unknowingly send money to scammers. Forty-eight other states and the District of Columbia also participated in this settlement, a press release from Bondi's office said.

