Speaker puts spotlight on local lobbying contracts
Governments in Central Florida are spending at least $1.5 million to lobby the state this year, although the true figure is likely higher because push to require more reporting by lobbyists. The Land O'Lakes Republican says he doesn't think local taxpayers should pay for lobbyists because local elected officials should be advocating for their communities themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb 15
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC