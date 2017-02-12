Spat over 'Sexy Beaches' morphs into Florida Republican feud
In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, area business leaders and workers gather around Florida Gov. Rick Scott after a roundtable discussion about the local economic impact of Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida in Panama City Beach, Fla. The Florida House is releasing a scathing new video that trashes the two programs championed by Gov. Scott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Wed
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC