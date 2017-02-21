Softball vs. South Alabama Postponed
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Due to the threat of weather in the Tallahassee area later this afternoon and evening, the game between Florida State an South Alabama scheduled for February 21 at 6:00 p.m. will be not be played tonight.
