Secretary Detzner Invites Press to Ex...

Secretary Detzner Invites Press to Exhibit Opening at the Museum of Florida History

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

Secretary of State Ken Detzner and the Museum of Florida History invite the press to the opening reception of the special exhibit Preserving Eden: Clyde Butcher's Florida Photographs . DESCRIPTION: The Museum of Florida History presents the temporary exhibit Preserving Eden: Clyde Butcher's Florida Photographs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12) Feb 5 Patricia DeMoura 29,780
News Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08) Jan 31 MindyH 16
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jan 26 Buckc 23
News Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10) Jan 25 Tom 4
News Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea... Jan 24 Informed Voter 2
Leland West (Oct '12) Jan 18 Mamie 5
Club Legends Fitness Jan 17 Fsu03Alum 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC