Robert Griffin III Restrained In Alte...

Robert Griffin III Restrained In Altercation At FSU Track

Robert Griffin III was physically restrained during a heated confrontation at an off-season training session in Tallahassee ... and TMZ Sports has the video. Witnesses tell us RG3 was sprinting Monday night at the track stadium at Florida State University when he accidentally bumped into another runner.

