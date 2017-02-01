Ride raises awareness, cancer funds
A local businessman and former state representative will pedal from Tampa to Tallahassee to raise funds for and awareness of the fight against cancer. Gary Aubuchon, the president of the Aubuchon Team of Companies and a former District 74 Florida House representative, will once again take part in the annual Cure on Wheels bike-a-thon.
