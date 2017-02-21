Protester urges Rubio to hold town hall about Affordable Care Act
A protester challenged senator Marco Rubio to hold a town hall event to speak about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act at FIU on Feb. 23, 2017. House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes tells the Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau that Gov. Rick Scott's proposal for a "property tax increase" is off the table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb 15
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC