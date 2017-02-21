Powerball jackpot grows to $403M
The Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed for more than two months, and Massachusetts Lottery officials on Tuesday reminded potential players that the prize has grown to $403 million, with a cash option on the top prize estimated at $243.9 million for Wednesday's drawing. The jackpot has been growing for 18 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner and represents the largest pot since a $420.9 million jackpot on Nov. 26. Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida. Tickets are $2 and can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
