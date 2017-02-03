Police Identify Man Killed in Early Morning Tallahassee Shooting
Tallahassee Police have identified the man who was shot and killed this morning at in apartment complex on 1700 Joe Luis Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Jan 17
|Fsu03Alum
|1
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC