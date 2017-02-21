Parents say some kids get school recess and others don't. The numbers back them up.
The Florida Legislature's Office of Program Policy Analysis & Government Accountability last fall surveyed all 67 county school districts about their recess policies and also sought responses from 2,900 public elementary and middle schools. The results revealed broad inconsistencies in whether school districts and specific schools actually offer daily recess, and if they do, how frequently and for how long.
