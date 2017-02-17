News 2 mins ago 2:14 p.m.Florida bill would create registry of animal abusers
The bill would create a public animal abuse registry -- via the Florida Department of Law Enforcement -- listing those convicted of felony crimes relating to animal cruelty. WTSP photo TALLAHASSEE, Fla.
