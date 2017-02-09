New Traffic Light by Lake Ella Gets Mixed Reviews from Residents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Back in November, construction began on North Monroe, between Tharpe Street and 7th Avenue, now progress is evident, with the new traffic light being nearly complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Jan 17
|Fsu03Alum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC