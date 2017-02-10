Men's Tennis to Host GWU, CofC
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The Florida State men's tennis team returns to the Scott Speicher Tennis Center after a week off to host the George Washington Colonials at 10:00 a.m. and the College of Charleston Cougars at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. "We are excited to get back this weekend after a week off," redshirt junior Jose Gracia said.
