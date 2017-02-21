Man Suspected in Fatal Walgreens Stabbing Found Dead in Tallahassee
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after the man suspected in a stabbing at a local Walgreens back in September was found dead. TPD is currently conducting a death investigation in the wood line of 222 Ocala Road after a TPD Patrol Officer found the body while searching the woods for an unrelated case.
