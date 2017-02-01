Locals join in Tally rally
Not everyone in Franklin County celebrated the inauguration of Donald Trump, especially at least 30 people who chose to be among the roughly 14,000 people who took part in the Jan. 21 women's march in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Jan 17
|Fsu03Alum
|1
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
