'Let's stop this no-snitch mentality,' Miami lawmaker says
State Rep. Cynthia Stafford, D-Miami, explains the need for her "witness protection bill," which would shield the identities of murder witnesses for two years after the crime. Kristen M. Clark / Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau Marion Hammer, soon to turn 78, has been the NRA's chief lobbyist in Florida for years, and her voice carries a lot of weight in Tallahassee.
