Leo Louis Kaczmar III v. State of Florida

Clinton Andrew Thomas, Public Defender, and Nada Margaret Carey, Assistant Public Defender, Second Judicial Circuit, Tallahassee, Florida, for Appellant Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, and Charmaine Millsaps, Assistant Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida, for Appellee Leo Louis Kaczmar, III, appeals his sentence of death imposed after a new penalty phase proceeding. We have jurisdiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.