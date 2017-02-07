Judges question parent positions in challenge to Florida's third-grade retention law

The First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee, where a three-judge panel heard arguments Feb. 7, 2017 in a case that challenged the state's third-grade retention law. [Times files] After months of silence, a legal challenge to Florida's third-grade retention law - a keystone in the state's test-driven education system - resurfaced Tuesday in state appellate court.

