ICYMI: Fant names Reps. Byrd, Davis, and Fischer to Jacksonville Rules Committee
Duval Legislative Delegation Chair Jay Fant today announced the appointment of State Representatives Cord Byrd , Tracie Davis , and Jason Fischer to the City of Jacksonville Rules Committee. All three legislators were elected in 2016 and are serving their first term.
