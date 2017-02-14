ICYMI: Fant names Reps. Byrd, Davis, ...

ICYMI: Fant names Reps. Byrd, Davis, and Fischer to Jacksonville Rules Committee

Duval Legislative Delegation Chair Jay Fant today announced the appointment of State Representatives Cord Byrd , Tracie Davis , and Jason Fischer to the City of Jacksonville Rules Committee. All three legislators were elected in 2016 and are serving their first term.

