House Moves Forward in Economic Development Feud
THE CAPITAL, TALLAHASSEE, February 8, 2017.......... A House proposal that would kill Gov. Rick Scott's prized economic-development and tourism agencies began moving forward Wednesday over Scott's growing public objections. The House Careers & Competition Subcommittee voted 10-5 to back a 172-page proposal that would eliminate the public-private Enterprise Florida and tourism marketer Visit Florida, along with a lengthy list of tax-credit and grant programs designed to attract companies to relocate and build in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Jan 17
|Fsu03Alum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC