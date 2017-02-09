House Moves Forward in Economic Development Feud

THE CAPITAL, TALLAHASSEE, February 8, 2017.......... A House proposal that would kill Gov. Rick Scott's prized economic-development and tourism agencies began moving forward Wednesday over Scott's growing public objections. The House Careers & Competition Subcommittee voted 10-5 to back a 172-page proposal that would eliminate the public-private Enterprise Florida and tourism marketer Visit Florida, along with a lengthy list of tax-credit and grant programs designed to attract companies to relocate and build in the state.

