Gov. Scott: Florida House is Playing Politics with Families' Jobs

Governor Rick Scott has written the below op-ed on the Florida House playing politics with Florida families jobs in advance of the House Appropriations Committee vote tomorrow to abolish Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida. The committee meeting is tomorrow at 1pm at the Florida State Capitol and includes many members who just last year supported Governor Scott's efforts to increase funding at Enterprise Florida, including: Rep. Brodeur , Rep. Cummings , Rep. Hager , Rep. Metz , Rep. Raschein , and Rep. Stone .

